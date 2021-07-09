New Zealand Holds Off Mercy Flights From Australian State After Massive Covid-19 Outbreak In Sydney

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Thousands of Kiwis stranded in the southeastern Australian state of New South Wales due to the latest Covid-19 outbreak will not be able to come home as planned.

On July 9, just hours before the mercy flights were due to begin, the New Zealand government canned them, citing a heightened risk of transmission across the Tasman Sea.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced 44 new cases on July 9, and a doubling of close contacts to 14,000.

Kiwi Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said non-compliance with lockdown rules, as noted by Berejiklian.

“We’ve been following the situation in New South Wales very closely,” Hipkins said.

“If the lockdown isn’t working and the people haven’t been following the rules … then that does add additional risk for us here in New Zealand.”

“We’ve made the decision today to hold off on the return flights that were due to start from 11:59pm tonight.”

Jacinda Ardern’s government announced its proposal to allow citizens and family members to fly home from July 10 earlier in the week.

The move was similar to a rescue mission offered to Kiwis in Victoria in June after a similar outbreak.