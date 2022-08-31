Rochester’s Newest Comedy Theatre Opens Performance Space In Historic Sibley Square

The Focus Theater

Exciting changes are on the horizon for Rochester theatre lovers, artists and producers.

The Focus Theater, an improvisation, sketch and standup comedy performance venue and training center, opens in a new location on September 9, 2022. A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 10:00 a.m.; State Senator Jeremy Cooney will offer congratulatory remarks.

Originally located in the South Wedge, The Focus Theater opened in 2017 and served as a teaching and performance venue. The theater is now located in Sibley Square on Main Street in downtown Rochester. The Sibley building has been an iconic part of Rochester’s rich history for more than 120 years.

The new venue is fully accessible. It features a beautifully appointed performance space, an intimate 90-seat theater, professional sound, lighting and audio-visual equipment, and a learning laboratory.

When the pandemic forced The Focus Theater to shutter its doors in 2020, the Focus staff capitalized on an unfortunate situation to create an innovative growth opportunity. Over the past 30 months they devised ways to better serve the community by constructing a more desirable theater space.

Photo from https://www.focustheater.us/

Access to The Focus Theater is via Sibley Square’s Mercantile on Main entrance at 250 East Main Street, and also through the Mortimer Street Parking Garage located at 25 North Clinton Ave, and the St. Joseph’s Parking Garage located at 72 North Clinton Avenue. Both garages offer free parking on evenings and weekends; they are attached to Sibley Square and are fully accessible.

The Focus Theater supports all aspects of comedy in a classroom setting. It provides a welcoming environment where individuals of diverse backgrounds can come together to study the comedic arts, learn new skills, grow as performers, and create world-class entertainment. The Focus inspires individuals and teams to excel both on and off the stage.

For more information www.focustheater.us.