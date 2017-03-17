Update: Albany Lobbyist Charged in Alleged Attack of Minority Reporter Columnist Pleads Not Guilty

By Staff

(Update, March 17) – Albany lobbyist Robert Scott Gaddy pleaded not guilty a charge of harassment in the second degree March 17, after allegedly attacking Minority Reporter columnist Gloria Winston Al-Sarag during the state’s Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators’ annual caucus in Albany recently.

Gaddy, 47, appeared in Albany City court Friday, and his case has been adjourned until April 6.

If convicted, he could face up to 15 days in jail, or a $250 fine for the harassment charge, which is a violation.

Winston currently writes a provocative column for the Minority Reporter titled, “Straight, No Chaser,” and recently mentioned Gaddy’s ties to the late Assemblyman Bill Nojay in her column “It Ain’t Political It is Definitely Personal” on Jan. 25.

Nojay committed suicide last year, in the midst of a federal investigation surrounding fraud and embezzlement charges, which landed him in court, in this country, and in others.

“He said if you ever mention Bill Nojay again, I will f*ckin kill you,” Winston stated. “Then, he drew back, with closed fist, and punched me in the side of my face.”

Winston, 71, was meeting with local Asemblyman David Gantt at the time; however, Gantt has declined to comment on the matter.

According to Winston, three individuals removed Gaddy from the room, following the incident.

Gaddy is a former Gantt aide, with recent ties to local mayoral candidate Rachel Barnhart, as well as several other local Democrats.

He was not immediately available for comment regarding the matter.

Winston said Gaddy also threatened her on social media, a few days prior to the incident, and she is currently contemplating filing a civil lawsuit against him, and also plans to request a court order of protection against Gaddy, in light of the attack.

“He reminds me of someone who has nothing to lose,” she stated. “He is in desperate mode right now, so I do plan to get a restraining order, because when he threatened to kill me, I believed him.”

Police in Albany are currently investigating the matter.

