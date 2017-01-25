Update: Everett Found “Not Guilty” in Boys and Girls Club Shooting Case

By Staff

(Update, Jan. 25) – Jalen Jamel Everett was found not guilty in the Boys and Girls Club shooting case on Jan. 25, after being retried following his second-degree murder conviction in December.

Judge Douglas Randall had set aside the previous guilty verdict in Everett’s case, due to an incidence of juror misconduct.

Everett was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder, and three counts of assault in the Boys and Girls Club shootings, which took place on Genesee St. in August of 2015.

During closing arguments, Everett’s lawyer said there was no proof Everett had been in the car from which the shots had come the night of the shooting.

The jury deliberated for just three hours Wednesday, and Everett was found not guilty on all six counts.

Another Suspect, Johnny Blackshell Jr., was convicted of first-degree murder charges, earlier this year.

The remaining defendant in the case, Michael Mathis, is scheduled to be tried in June.

Check back for additional updates.

Click here to comment on this update on our Facebook page.

(From Dec. 19) – Judge Douglas Randall has upheld his decision to set aside the guilty verdict in the case of Jalen Jamel Everett’s second-degree murder conviction last month.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion in opposition to the ruling Dec. 19, after Judge Randall had set aside the conviction due to a case of juror misconduct.

A retrial is scheduled to begin Jan. 4; however, the DA’s office may still appeal the decision, prior to that date.

Everett was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder, and three counts of assault in the Boys and Girls Club shootings, which took place on Genesee St. in August of 2015.

The remaining defendant in the case, Michael Mathis, will likely be tried at a later date.

Check back for additional updates.

Click here to comment on this update on our Facebook page.

(From Dec. 8) – Judge Douglas Randall has set aside the guilty verdict in the case of Jalen Jamel Everett’s second-degree murder conviction last month.

Everett had been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder, and three counts of assault in the Boys and Girls Club shootings, which took place on Genesee St. in August of 2015.

According to reports, one of the jurors had prior knowledge of prejudicial information regarding the case, which the juror then shared with other jury members during deliberation, resulting in an incidence of juror misconduct.

Everett will now be retried, with the remaining defendant in the case, Michael Mathis, in January.

Check back for additional updates.

Click here to comment on this update on our Facebook page.

(From Nov. 4) – Jalen Jamel Everett was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder, and three counts of assault in the Boys and Girls Club shootings that took place on Genesee St. in August of 2015.

Everett, 21, was found not guilty of first-degree murder charges.

He’s charged with shooting three people and wounding four others outside the Genesee St. Boys and Girls Club on August 19, 2015.

Another Suspect, Johnny Blackshell Jr., was convicted of first-degree murder charges, earlier this year.

Blackshell has been sentenced to life in prison, without parole, for the crimes.

Everett faces 25 years to life in prison; he will be sentenced January 6, 2017.

Michael Mathis is the final defendant who is currently awaiting trial in the case.

Mathis’ trial is scheduled to begin January 3, 2017.

(From Oct. 7, 2015) – Update: Jalen Jamel Everett pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder Wednesday, Oct. 7, during his arraignment. Everett is being held without bail, and is due back in court Oct. 9.

Authorities said a second man has been charged with murder in the Boys and Girls Club shootings that took place on Genesee St. this summer.

According to Rochester Police Department Chief Michael Ciminelli, Jalen Jamel Everett, 20, of Rochester has been charged with murder in the first degree.

Everett will be arraigned in court Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Ciminelli said Everett had been apprehended at the Buffalo airport, while attempting to leave the state, Sept. 29.

Johnny Blackshell Jr. has also been arrested, and charged with first degree murder, in connection with the crime. A Monroe County grand jury indicted Blackshell Sept. 21.

Everett and Blackshell are accused of participating in a drive-by shooting which killed three people, Raekwon Manigault, Jonah Barley, and Johnny Johnson, and injured four others, Aug. 19.

According to police, the investigation is still ongoing, and additional arrests may still be made in the case.