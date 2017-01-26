Update: Rochester Man Linked to Isis Sentenced

By Staff

(Update, Jan. 26) – Emanuel Lutchman, a man who allegedly intended to commit an armed attack at a restaurant in Rochester on New Year’s Eve, was sentenced for the federal crime on Thursday.

Lutchman was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and 50 years post-supervision once he’s released from jail for the crime.

According to authorities, Lutchman, a recently-converted Muslim, had reportedly been taking direction from an ISIS contact overseas, at the time of his arrest. Paid FBI informants helped to catch Lutchman before he was able to carry out the crime.

Upon learning of his sentence, Lutchman reportedly yelled in Arabic, “There will be more like me, and there will be more blood,” before he left the courtroom.

(From Aug. 12): Emanuel Lutchman, a man who allegedly intended to commit an armed attack at a restaurant in Rochester on New Year’s Eve, pleaded guilty to the federal crime Thursday.

Lutchman faces 20 years in federal prison for the crime, and is scheduled to be sentenced at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

(From, July 28): Emanuel Lutchman, a man who allegedly intended to commit an armed attack at a restaurant in Rochester on New Year’s Eve, may plead guilty to the federal crime, according to reports.

Lutchman is scheduled to plead guilty to the crime on Aug. 11, court dockets stated.

He could face up to 20 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine, if convicted of the crime.

(From April 19): The federal case against Emanuel Lutchman has been adjourned until June.

Prosecutors have reportedly said they are still turning over evidence in the case to Lutchman’s attorneys.

He will appear in court again June 16.

(Update 1/8): Emanuel Lutchman appeared in federal court Jan. 8, where a judge has adjourned the criminal case against him for 30 days. Lutchman reportedly began crying when he made eye contact with family members upon entering the courtroom.

His family members have alleged the FBI informants who reportedly foiled Lutchman’s terror plan purposefully influenced him to commit the crime.

However, according to federal prosecutors, Lutchman had his own intent to commit the crime.

“There was a plan that was very much afoot,” U.S. Attorney William Hochul Jr. stated.

Lutchman is scheduled to reappear in court Feb. 11.

Rochester resident Emanuel Lutchman, 25, allegedly intended to commit an armed attack at a restaurant in Rochester on New Year’s Eve, federal officials stated.

Lutchman was arrested, and charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq.

Authorities declined to give the name of the restaurant Lutchman allegedly targeted.

“According to the complaint, as part of Emanuel Lutchman’s attempt to provide material support to ISIL, he planned to kill innocent civilians on New Year’s Eve in the name of the terrorist organization,” Assistant Attorney General Carlin stated. “Thankfully, law enforcement was able to intervene, and thwart Lutchman’s deadly plans.”

Lutchman, a recently-converted Muslim, had reportedly been taking direction from an ISIS contact overseas. Paid FBI informants helped to catch Lutchman before he was able to carry out the crime, authorities stated.

He was arraigned in federal court Thursday morning, and could face up to 20 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine, if convicted of the crime.

FBI’s Rochester Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett Harvey will prosecute Lutchman.

Lutchman is the second Rochester man to face charges for having connections to ISIS.

Last year, Mufid Elfgeeh, 32, was arrested and accused of recruiting for ISIS.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the following statement regarding Lutchman’s arrest:

“The arrest of Emanuel Lutchman is an important reminder of the new normal of global terrorism. Today law enforcement did their job well – but the challenges we face have never been greater, and it is incumbent on every citizen to be diligent and responsible. I want to reassure all New Yorkers, and our state’s visitors, that we are taking every precaution to keep people safe, and are in regular contact with our partners in both the federal government and local communities, statewide. I commend the Department of Justice as well as the FBI’s Rochester area Joint Terrorism Task Force, including the state police, for their hard work, and diligence, in preventing this possible attack.”

Law enforcement officials have also increased their presence downstate, in order to reassure residents there is no legitimate terror threat to New York City or other spots in the tri-state area on New Year’s Eve, reports stated.

Lutchman is scheduled to return to court Jan. 8.