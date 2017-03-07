Search
Wednesday 8 March 2017
From Information to Understanding

News & Events

Mar 07, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on News & Events

biz.Exchange: Getting Results With or Without Authority March 21
Rochester Chamber teams up with Dale Carnegie Training to present a program that will enable leaders at all levels to build trust, increase credibility, and earn respect. Enhancing your management capabilities will not only strengthen your own confidence, it will unite and engage your people, creating a workforce that’s ready for any challenge.

Quality Council and Rochester Chamber event March 20, explore what it will take to create a manufacturing renaissance in the Greater Rochester region.  Harvard Business School professor and former Kodak, IBM, and Silicon Graphics high-tech executive Willy Shih and a panel of local experts gather to give their forecast.

Welcome New Members
Join Our Trip to China in October 2017: Info Session March 23

Additional articles in Member edition:
Lithuanian Entrepreneurs Seeking Business Partners to Visit Rochester
Share Your Membership Memories with Us as We Celebrate 130 Years
Network Your Business by Investing Your Marketing Dollars in Event Sponsorships

New to View:

American Cancer Society 80 by 2018 News Conference photos
Rochester Midland Corporation Member Visit photos
2017 Digital Membership Directory

Networking
Policy Matters: An Evening with Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren March 7


Exclusive Rochester Chamber member events:
Rochester Chamber 130th Anniversary Celebration and Member Showcase
Chamber Member SPOTlight Tour: Mercury Print

April 5

Learning Opportunities
Friday HR Briefings are complimentary for Rochester Chamber Members
April 7: Benefit Packages For a Multi-Generational Workforce
April 21: Unemployment and Best Practices for Managing Claims

Seminars
March 9: Firestorm Crisis Coach Webinar: Time is Not on Your Side
Rochester Chamber Discount for Logical Operations Training Programs

Affiliate Programs
March 15:  Young Women of Distinction Nominations Deadline
March 21: RHBA Business Lunch with Raul Salinas

public policy
Public Policy & Advocacy
GOP Leaps on Congressional Review Act to Kill Obama Rules
Roll Call reports, “A law that’s been successfully used only once until now is the conduit for a whole lot of action on Capitol Hill. Republicans in Congress are expected to send a stream of bills — most of which require a single sentence — to President Donald Trump’s desk, using a process to repeal agency rules known as the Congressional Review Act. The act was tucked into 1996 legislation tied to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s famous ‘Contract with America.’ Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at a press conference two weeks ago joined a group of Republican leaders who have trumpeted use of the CRA to roll back regulations put in place under President Barack Obama.”

Why This Matters: Endless roadblocks and delays create uncertainty for American job creators, take action here to put an end to it.

TCPA Litigation Evolving to Include Text Message Opt-Out Responses

Additional Articles in Member Edition:
Join Us for Small Business Day in Albany March 14
Jobless Claims Fall to Nearly a 44-Year Low
Leaked GOP Obamacare Replacement Shrinks Subsidies, Medicaid Expansion

HR News/Resources
Articles in Member Edition:
Offer Letters and Employment at Will
FMLA Violations and Medical Condition Disclosures
RBA Staffing
Winning the War on Talent: The Value of Soft Benefits in Compensation
6 Reasons Why Your Company Should Hire Flexible Workers Now
The Real Reason Employees Leave Their Employer
Member News
RTS Urges Governor Cuomo to Provide Additional Funding for Public Transporation

 
