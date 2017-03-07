News & Events

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce

150 State Street, Suite 400, Rochester, NY 14614-1308

(585) 244-1800

biz.Exchange: Getting Results With or Without Authority March 21

Rochester Chamber teams up with Dale Carnegie Training to present a program that will enable leaders at all levels to build trust, increase credibility, and earn respect. Enhancing your management capabilities will not only strengthen your own confidence, it will unite and engage your people, creating a workforce that’s ready for any challenge.

Quality Council and Rochester Chamber event March 20, explore what it will take to create a manufacturing renaissance in the Greater Rochester region. Harvard Business School professor and former Kodak, IBM, and Silicon Graphics high-tech executive Willy Shih and a panel of local experts gather to give their forecast.

Welcome New Members

Join Our Trip to China in October 2017: Info Session March 23

Additional articles in Member edition:

Lithuanian Entrepreneurs Seeking Business Partners to Visit Rochester

Share Your Membership Memories with Us as We Celebrate 130 Years

Network Your Business by Investing Your Marketing Dollars in Event Sponsorships

New to View:

March/April Voice of Business Newsletter

American Cancer Society 80 by 2018 News Conference photos

Rochester Midland Corporation Member Visit photos

2017 Digital Membership Directory