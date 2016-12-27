Update: Mass Shooting Suspect’s Trial Delayed Until June 12

By Staff

(Update, Dec. 27) – The trial for Michael Mathis, a suspect in the Genesee St. Boys and Girls Club mass shooting last year, has been delayed until June 12, due to the fact that his attorney is ill.

Mathis’ trial had previously been scheduled to take place Jan. 3.

Last week, Mathis told County Court Judge Douglas Randall he would rather wait until his attorney, Michael Hinman, was available to try the case, instead of attaining a new attorney.

He will be the third and final suspect tried in the case.

Johnny Blackshell Jr. was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for the shootings on June 10, and Jalen Everett will be retried Jan. 3, after his conviction was previously set aside due to juror misconduct.

(From Oct. 11): The trial for Michael Mathis, a suspect in the Genesee St. Boys and Girls Club mass shooting last year, has been delayed due to the fact that his attorney is scheduled to have surgery.

As a result, Mathis’ trial has been rescheduled for January.

Prosecutors initially planned to try Mathis, and Jalen Everett, the remaining suspect in the case, together on first-degree murder and assault charges on Oct. 17; however, Mathis’ trial will instead be postponed, officials said.

Jury selection in the trial for Everett will begin, as scheduled, on Monday.

(From June 16) : The trial date for the two remaining suspects in the Genesee St. Boys and Girls Club shooting has been set for Oct. 17.

Jalen Everett and Michael Mathis will both be tried together on first-degree murder and assault charges, similar to the final defendant in the case, Johnny Blackshell Jr.

Blackshell was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder June 10, for the mass shooting of three people outside the Genesee St. Boys and Girls Club last August.

In addition, relative to a potential conflict for Everett’s attorney, Clark Zimmermann, Zimmerman and Everett will also appear in court with prosecutors on July 19.

Prosecutors have alleged Zimmermann may have represented one of his potential witnesses in the case, previously.

(From December 22, 2015) – A third suspect has been charged with murder in the mass shooting at the Boys and Girls Club on Genesee St., authorities stated.

Michael Mathis, 18, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, and six counts of second-degree murder, for the crimes.

Jalen Everett and Johnny Blackshell Jr. had previously been charged with murder in connection with the case, and seven people total have been charged for various crimes related to the shooting.

Jonah Barley, Raekwon Manigault and Johnny Johnson were killed in a drive-by shooting Aug. 19, and four other victims were injured following a basketball game which was held earlier that evening.

“It was excruciatingly slow,” Rochester Police Chief Michael Ciminelli stated. “But, the most important thing is that we did this deliberately, and properly.”

Authorities said they vowed to bring everyone to justice who was involved in the shooting, and Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said Mathis is the final suspect involved in the case.

Mayor Lovely Warren released the following statement regarding Mathis’ arrest:

“This arrest is the result of the tireless work of the men and women of the Rochester Police Department, who never veered from their task of ensuring every suspect involved in this horrific crime is brought to justice. I am proud of our officers and investigators, and I am honored to thank them.”

Mathis is being held without bail in the Monroe County Jail, and all three suspects will return to court Feb. 16. In addition, Doorley has said she hopes to try all three suspects together for the crimes.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.