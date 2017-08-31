Update: Wyoma Best’s Memorial Service Announced

By Staff –

(Update, Aug. 31) – A memorial service for Wyoma Best will be held Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. in the Genesee Baptist Church on Brooks Ave.

The family has asked that donations be sent to the Wyoma Best Scholarship for Future Journalists fund in lieu of flowers.

(From Aug. 28) – Wyoma Best, former News10 NBC journalist, and Rochester’s first African-American female television reporter, passed away Friday, at the age of 74.

“While at WHEC, Best was a tenacious reporter,” WHEC stated on its website. “She tracked down then-Senator Ted Kennedy while he was in Brockport, to question him about the 1980 presidential race.”

In addition, “Wyoma Best embodied not only the best traits a journalist could have, but the best traits a human being could have,” former News10 NBC news anchor Janet Lomax stated. “She has touched many, many lives through her work as a journalist, and later as a VP of Communications at the former Chamber of Commerce. She made many friends along the way. We will miss the compassion and grace she shared with others. Wyoma Best was a trailblazer. She was one-of-a-kind. She will be missed.”

Best joined WHEC-TV in 1972, then later went on to join the Rochester Chamber of Commerce as vice president of communications.

She was also the first African-American woman to serve as a member of the Rochester City School District’s Board of Education.

“Wyoma Best was the first African-American woman reporter on Rochester television,” Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement. “She came into our living rooms every evening, and in doing so, showed all the young girls in our community what they could aspire to. She may no longer be with us, but her legacy lives on.”

Best is survived by her husband, Robert, two daughters, and two grandchildren.

Contributions may be made to the Rochester Association of Black Journalists’ Wyoma Best Scholarship fund in her memory.

