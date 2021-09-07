Nick Jonas Shares Steamy Picture With Priyanka Chopra From ‘Remember This Tour’ Concert

WASHINGTON — Singer Nick Jonas on Sept. 3, 2021, shared a cozy, behind-the-scenes picture with Priyanka Chopra from his “Remember This Tour” concert.

The singer-songwriter took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture with his wife, in which they are seen embracing each other while sharing an intimate moment.

He captioned the picture with a red heart emoticon followed by the hashtag “Remember This tour.”

Soon after posting the snap, fans of the duo chimed into the comments section and dropped a string of emoticons for the couple.

“Best Couple. Love you both,” said one fan in the comments section.

“Wow, cuties. You guys are the cutest. Love you,” said another user.

Chopra and Jonas recently reunited when the “Sky Is Pink” star returned to the United States to attend her husband’s “Remember This Tour” concert. The former Miss World was earlier in London for the shoot of her upcoming series “Citadel.”

“Citadel,” the Amazon-backed project, is being helmed by the Russo Brothers. The “Game of Thrones” star Richard Madden is also a part of it.

Chopra, on Sept.5, 2021, took to her Instagram handle and uploaded pictures of the fun moments she spent with friends and family.

In the first photo, the “Mary Kom” star can be seen playing at an expansive, grassy golf lawn, dressed in golf attire. The second picture captures her posing with her husband, his brother Kevin Jonas and friends John Lloyd Taylor and Chris Hart.

“Photo dump. The perfect greens at @scottsdalenational and the @jonasbrothers bringing so much joy to so many people, so grateful for every day @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas. Ps: pic 4 — when your gorgeous friend @jazmasri handpaints your jacket ’cause she is! @johnlloydtaylor that hole in one! What?! (sic)” wrote Chopra in the caption.

Along with the pictures, the “Dil Dhadakne Do” actor also posted a video of Jonas performing at the “Remember This Tour” concert in Idaho a few days ago.

On the film front, Chopra will be seen in “Text For You,” which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in “Matrix 4” and the recently announced Bollywood film “Jee Le Zaraa” with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s return as a director.

On the other hand, The Jonas Brothers kicked off their tour on Aug. 20, 2021, with a sold-out event at Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini!” they said in a statement.

“If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends, and our families, and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!”

“The Remember This Tour” is Jonas Brothers’ eleventh headlining tour, expected to run through Oct. 27, 2021, with a closing show at the Hollywood Bowl.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Nikita Nikhil and Ojaswin Kathuria