Nine New Opportunities to Make Your Voice Heard In Local Governance

Staff report

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

overlooks downtown Rochester area. (Photo credit: Facebook)

The city of Rochester is planning to hold several meetings over the next seven business days which may have an impact on action(s) taking place in our community-at-large as we move forward into the year 2022 and beyond.

Individual participation in local government activities may mutually benefit groups of citizens, individual and entity stakeholders, as well as the process and administration of governmental goals.

Following is a list of upcoming public meetings for Feb. 23, 2022 through Mar. 3, 2022 —