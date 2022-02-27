Nine New Opportunities to Make Your Voice Heard In Local Governance

Staff report
The city of Rochester is planning to hold several meetings over the next seven business days which may have an impact on action(s) taking place in our community-at-large as we move forward into the year 2022 and beyond.
Individual participation in local government activities may mutually benefit groups of citizens, individual and entity stakeholders, as well as the process and administration of governmental goals.
Following is a list of upcoming public meetings for Feb. 23, 2022 through Mar. 3, 2022 —
- Monroe County Library System Bd. and Rochester Public Library Board
Date: Wed., Feb. 23, 2022
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Teleconference
Access Details:
Ph# — (929) 205-6099 ; Meeting ID: 863 3952 9518; Password: 148008
For more information, go to: https://libraryweb.org/about_us/mcls-board-of-trustees/
- Nuisance Advisory Board (City of Rochester)
Date: Thu., Feb. 24, 2022
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: YouTube
Access Details: www.youtube.com/CityofRochesterNY
- Civil Service Commission (City of Rochester)
Date: Thu., Feb. 24, 2022
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Zoom
Access Details: https://cityofrochester.zoom.us/j/82225813694; Meeting ID: 822 2581 3694
For more information, go to: www.cityofrochester.gov/article.aspx?id=8589935619
- Community Meeting on Draft of City’s New Zoning Map
Date: Thu., Feb. 24, 2022
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Rochester City Hall, 30 Church St., City Council Chambers, Room 302-A
For more information, go to: Events Page at: www.rochesterzap.com.
- Zoning Board of Appeals (City of Rochester)
Date: Thu. Feb. 24, 2022
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: YouTube
Access Details: https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofRochesterVideos
For more information, go to: www.cityofrochester.gov/zoningboard
- City Planning Commission
Date: Mon., Feb. 28, 2022
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: YouTube
Access Details: www.youtube.com/c/CityofRochesterVideos
For more information, go to: www.cityofrochester.gov/planningcommission/
- Water Bureau – 2021 Large Valve and Vault Replacement Project [Regarding Intersections: Dewey Ave. and Felix St.; McLean St. and Mt. Hope Ave.; Field St. and Monroe Ave.; Gardner Ave. and Chili Ave.; Flint St. and Exchange St.]
Date: Tue., Mar. 1, 2022
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Zoom
Access Details: https://cityofrochester.zoom.us/j/9592390539
For more information, call: (585) 428-6782 or (585) 428-6142.
- Rochester Preservation Board
Date: Wed., Mar. 2, 2022
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: YouTube
Access Details: www.youtube.com/c/CityofRochesterVideos
For more information, go to: www.cityofrochester.gov/presboard
- 2022-23 Annual Action Plan / 2020-25 Consolidated Plan Citizen Participation Plan (City of Rochester)
Date: Thu., Mar. 3, 2022
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Zoom
Access Details: www.cityofrochester.gov/ConsolidatedPlan2020.