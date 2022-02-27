Search
Sunday 27 February 2022
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

Nine New Opportunities to Make Your Voice Heard In Local Governance

Feb 23, 2022Community, Local News, Top StoriesComments Off on Nine New Opportunities to Make Your Voice Heard In Local Governance

Staff report

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans
overlooks downtown Rochester area. (Photo credit: Facebook)

The city of Rochester is planning to hold several meetings over the next seven business days which may have an impact on action(s) taking place in our community-at-large as we move forward into the year 2022 and beyond.

Individual participation in local government activities may mutually benefit groups of citizens, individual and entity stakeholders, as well as the process and administration of governmental goals.
Following is a list of upcoming public meetings for Feb. 23, 2022 through Mar. 3, 2022 —

  1. Monroe County Library System Bd. and Rochester Public Library Board
    Date: Wed., Feb. 23, 2022
    Time: 9 a.m.
    Location: Teleconference
    Access Details:
    Ph# — (929) 205-6099 ; Meeting ID: 863 3952 9518; Password: 148008
    For more information, go to: https://libraryweb.org/about_us/mcls-board-of-trustees/
  2. Nuisance Advisory Board (City of Rochester)
    Date: Thu., Feb. 24, 2022
    Time: 11 a.m.
    Location: YouTube
    Access Details: www.youtube.com/CityofRochesterNY
  3. Civil Service Commission (City of Rochester)
    Date: Thu., Feb. 24, 2022
    Time: 2 p.m.
    Location: Zoom
    Access Details: https://cityofrochester.zoom.us/j/82225813694; Meeting ID: 822 2581 3694
    For more information, go to: www.cityofrochester.gov/article.aspx?id=8589935619
  4. Community Meeting on Draft of City’s New Zoning Map
    Date: Thu., Feb. 24, 2022
    Time: 5:30 p.m.
    Location: Rochester City Hall, 30 Church St., City Council Chambers, Room 302-A
    For more information, go to: Events Page at: www.rochesterzap.com.
  5. Zoning Board of Appeals (City of Rochester)
    Date: Thu. Feb. 24, 2022
    Time: 6 p.m.
    Location: YouTube
    Access Details: https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofRochesterVideos
    For more information, go to: www.cityofrochester.gov/zoningboard
  6. City Planning Commission
    Date: Mon., Feb. 28, 2022
    Time: 6 p.m.
    Location: YouTube
    Access Details: www.youtube.com/c/CityofRochesterVideos
    For more information, go to: www.cityofrochester.gov/planningcommission/
  7. Water Bureau – 2021 Large Valve and Vault Replacement Project [Regarding Intersections: Dewey Ave. and Felix St.; McLean St. and Mt. Hope Ave.; Field St. and Monroe Ave.; Gardner Ave. and Chili Ave.; Flint St. and Exchange St.]
    Date: Tue., Mar. 1, 2022
    Time: 6:30 p.m.
    Location: Zoom
    Access Details: https://cityofrochester.zoom.us/j/9592390539
    For more information, call: (585) 428-6782 or (585) 428-6142.
  8. Rochester Preservation Board
    Date: Wed., Mar. 2, 2022
    Time: 6 p.m.
    Location: YouTube
    Access Details: www.youtube.com/c/CityofRochesterVideos
    For more information, go to: www.cityofrochester.gov/presboard
  9. 2022-23 Annual Action Plan / 2020-25 Consolidated Plan Citizen Participation Plan (City of Rochester)
    Date: Thu., Mar. 3, 2022
    Time: 6:30 p.m.
    Location: Zoom
    Access Details: www.cityofrochester.gov/ConsolidatedPlan2020.
Previous PostCyberattacks On Cars Increased 225 Percent In Last 3 Years

Related articles