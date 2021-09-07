Nintendo Reportedly Bringing Game Boy, Game Boy Color Games To Switch Online

WASHINGTON — Japanese video game company Nintendo may finally be ready to bring its storied handheld gaming library to the Nintendo Switch.

Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles will soon join the 100-plus NES and SNES games it currently offers via its Switch Online subscription service.

There is no word on which titles might arrive. One should not necessarily expect their favorites to be among them, mainly to start.

Nintendo has curated its NES and SNES libraries for Switch very slowly. Some of them are pretty deep cuts, and many titles like “Earthbound,” “Chrono Trigger,” and “Super Mario RPG” are still MIA two years later.

It makes a lot of sense that Nintendo would ramp up more classic content, particularly now that the Switch is well into its life. Nintendo watches its competitors capitalize on remakes, remasters, and next-gen patches that make older games look better and give their new consoles some extra life.

For a while, people wondered Nintendo would continue going down the NES Classic and SNES Classic route, releasing cute limited-edition miniature USB versions of its Game Boy or Nintendo 64 with preloaded games on board, too.

But the Game Boy’s 30th anniversary came and went without a miniature Game Boy, and now there is a global chip shortage. It would be great to see more opportunities to let new gamers in on old classics and not just in terms of remakes like Link’s ‘Awakening,’ originally on Game Boy, Game Boy Color.

The firm also recently launched a new model of the Switch that will have an OLED screen.

“The Nintendo Switch family of systems is about to gain a new member,” the company said in a statement .

“On Oct. 8, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will launch at a suggested retail price of $349.99, giving people another option for how they want to play the vast library of games on Nintendo Switch.”

With the vibrant OLED screen and enhanced audio, embarking on the latest adventure of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran in Metroid Dread while playing in handheld or tabletop mode will feel even more immersive.

“The new Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser.

“With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire — whether it is Nintendo Switch (OLED Model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.”

