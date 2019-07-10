No Insurance? No Problem Getting Some Cancer Screenings

Jana Darlington of the URMC Center for Community Health and Prevention will explain how the Cancer Services Program helps people get checked for breast, cervical or colorectal cancer. Provided photo

Early detection of cancer can save lives, but people need to know how to get those tests – and what to do if something does show up.

Jana Darlington of the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Center for Community Health and Prevention will explain how people can get screened for breast, cervical or colorectal cancer if they need financial help.

Darlington is the health professional at Walk and Talk with a Doc at the Westside Farmers Market, 5:30 p.m. July 9 at 831 Genesee St., in the parking lot of St. Monica Church.

The talk, hosted by Minority Reporter Media Group’s Patti Singer, is on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/minorityreporter/. If you can’t attend, ask your questions by going to the comment section.

Darlington is the promotion, education and targeted outreach manager for the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region. The program is housed at URMC’s Center for Community Health and Prevention.

She said that the expansion of health insurance through the Affordable Care has allowed more people to get screened, but there still are people who lack insurance or are underinsured.

“If we have someone who used our services and the next year when we do a recall they say they have health insurance, that’s great,” she said. “If we have someone who hasn’t had health insurance and they still don’t have health insurance, we try and keep them in the program. When they are due for the screening, they can still get those.”

The talk is ASL interpreted through a grant from MVP Health Care. A walk through the neighborhood is held after the talk, and walkers receive a $3 coupon to use at the market. The market is open from 4 to 7 p.m.

Here’s the rest of the Walk and Talk schedule:

Feeding Children, Lisa Modesti, registered dietitian, University of Rochester Medical Center, July 16

The Importance of Talking with Your Healthcare Provider, Deb Stamps, registered nurse, Rochester Regional Health, July 23

Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention, Dr. Danielle Marino, University of Rochester Medical Center Division of Gastroenterology, July 30

Heart Health, Dr. Scott Feitell, Rochester Regional Health, Aug. 6

Medication Storage, Adherence, andTalking to Your Doctor, Gabriela C. Cipriano, pharmacist, St. John Fisher College, Aug. 13

Asthma, Carina Malec, registered nurse, Rochester Regional Health, Aug. 20