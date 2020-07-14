Nominations Open for ATHENA Awards Honoring Female Business Leaders

Staff reports

The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Council affiliate seek nominations for the 2021 ATHENA International Awards, which recognize and empower women in business.

The ATHENA International Award is given annually to a professional female leader who has demonstrated significant achievements in business, community service and the professional advancement of women.

The ATHENA Young Professional Award recognizes emerging female leaders ages 30 to 45 who demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in their business or profession and serve as a role model for young women both personally and professionally.

The ATHENA Organizational Award goes to a woman-owned or woman-led business or organization that creates a culture encouraging women employees to achieve their full leadership potential and supports leadership development opportunities for women and girls in the community.

To nominate a distinguished woman business leader for the ATHENA International Award, an outstanding emerging professional woman for the ATHENA Young Professional Award, or a woman-owned or woman-led organization for the ATHENA Organizational Award, visit http://bit.ly/ATHENAnoms. Nominations must be submitted online. The deadline is Sept. 25, 2020.

The presentation is scheduled to present the awards at the 35th annual celebration Jan. 21, 2021.

For more, email Cassidy.Franklin@GreaterRochesterChamber.com or call (585) 256-4665.