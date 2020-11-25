Nov. 25 is Last Day to Register for Minority and Women-Owned Business Forum

Staff report

The deadline to register for New York’s 10th Annual Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Forum is Nov. 25.

The virtual event is scheduled for Dec. 2-4.

Registration is at www.nysmwbeforum.org

The forum brings together business owners, community leaders, state officials and contractors’ representatives to discuss state contracting opportunities and learn about resources available to MWBEs.

In 2014, Gov. Andrew Cuomo set the nation’s highest goal for MWBE procurement at 30% of state contracting. In fiscal year 2018-2019, the state reached 29.13 percent utilization and awarded more than $3 billion to MWBE firms.

New York State also has developed one of the largest public directories of certified MWBEs in the nation.

Since Cuomo became governor in 2011, more than $16 billion in state contracts have been awarded to MWBEs and more than 9000 MWBEs have been NYS certified.



The theme for this year’s forum is “Building Businesses Better.” Each day has a sub-theme – prepare, identify, and connect with opportunities – with a focus on providing MWBEs the tools they need to succeed.

The virtual forum is designed to connect MWBEs with state contracting opportunities, technical assistance, business resources and increase engagement with New York State agencies, authorities and prime contractors.