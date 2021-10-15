Nuisance Abatement Board Seeks Volunteers

Staff report

The Nuisance Abatement Program has a map of properties assessed points for violations. Image from cityofrochester.gov/NAB

The city is seeking volunteers for the Nuisance Advisory Board (NAB), which helps support residential and commercial vitality.

The NAB brings citizen insight to address conflicts that arise when commercial businesses, rental property and owner-occupied homes exist in close proximity. The board was set up to identify and remedy public nuisances that erode quality of life in neighborhoods. The board also holds absentee landlord accountable for their properties.

Subjects of nuisance complaints can be assigned “nuisance points,” which can accumulate to a level resulting in the closure of a business or property.

Details of the abatement program are at www.cityofrochester.gov/NAB.

The nine-member board meets monthly to review alleged violations of the law and city code to determine whether they meet the standard of a chronic nuisance activity – such as litter or noise — as described in the City Charter and the Nuisance Abatement Program.

The board consists of one business owner and resident from each city quadrant and one resident from Downtown. NAB applications with detailed submission requirements are at https://www.cityofrochester.gov/NAB/

Applicants must own a business and/or property in the city. Applicants must submit a signed copy of the application and a resume and other documentation by 5 p.m., Nov. 8, 2021 to: Daisy Rivera Algarin, NSC Director, City Hall Room 011A, 30 Church St., Rochester, NY 14614 or by email to daisy.algarin@cityofrochester.gov.