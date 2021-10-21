Nuisance Advisory Board Seeks Applicants to Fill Volunteer Openings

by Carol Elizabeth Owens

carolelizabeth@minorityreporter.net

The City of Rochester’s Nuisance Advisory Board (NAB) is currently seeking volunteer applicants to fill its open seats.

NAB is a nine-member board created to help support residential and commercial vitality in city neighborhoods.

The group meets monthly to review alleged violations of the law and City code to determine if they meet the standard of a chronic nuisance activity. Nuisance violations could include issues such as: litter or noise as described in the City Charter and the Nuisance Abatement Program.

The NAB serves to bring citizen insight in order to help abate the inherent conflicts that arise when commercial businesses, rental property and owner-occupied homes exist in close physical proximity. Potential nuisance offenders (subjects of nuisance complaints) can be assigned “nuisance points” which can accumulate to a level resulting in the eventual closure of a business or property.

This board consists of one business owner and resident from each city quadrant and one resident from Downtown.

Applications and accompanying documentation must be submitted by 5 p.m., November 8, 2021 to: Daisy Rivera Algarin, NSC Director, City Hall Room 011A, 30 Church St., Rochester, NY 14614 or by email to daisy.algarin@cityofrochester.gov.

For more information about the Nuisance Advisory Board, as well as NAB applications and detailed submission requirements, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/NAB.

