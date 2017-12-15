NY Attorney General To Sue FCC Over Net Neutrality Rollback

By Staff –

“We will be filing a claim to preserve protections for New Yorkers and all Americans,” Schneiderman said in a press release, according to TechCrunch. “And we’ll be working aggressively to stop the FCC’s leadership from doing any further damage to the internet and to our economy.”

Specifically, Schneiderman will investigate evidence of over two million fake public comments submitted to the FCC database. Sryacuse.com reports that these comments stole American adult identities, as well as those of deceased people and children. About 93% of internet experiences start with a search engine, but Schneiderman said that this ruling represents a violation of open consumption and speech.

“Today’s new rule would enable ISPs to charge consumers more to access sites like Facebook and Twitter and give them the leverage to degrade high quality of video streaming until and unless somebody pays them more money,” he said in the press release, according to TechCrunch. “Even worse, today’s vote would enable ISPs to favor certain viewpoints over others.”

According to Syracuse.com, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai countered that the number of public comments did not hold as much weight as the depth of the issues. They also argue that the benefit of the rollback will boost broadband investment, allowing providers to improve internet speed and service to their customers. However, the FCC’s controversial vote is expected to draw even more lawsuits.

TechCrunch reports that while there is not an official list of states that will be challenging the FCC, they predict that many of those involved in a joint letter of dissent will take legal action. This includes attorneys general from Virginia, Delaware, Hawaii, California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Oregon, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Washington, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

