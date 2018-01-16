NY Post: Gov. Cuomo May Be Considering Mayor Warren for Lieutenant Governor

By Staff –

The New York Post reported Tuesday that New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo may be considering Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren to replace current Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

“The speculation about Warren comes as Brooklyn Councilman Jumaane Williams — a Cuomo critic — announced he’s thinking about challenging Hochul,” the post said.

Hochul is a former Congresswoman who Democrats may be pushing to reclaim her seat, a seat that is now held by Republican Chris Collins in the Buffalo area.

Mayor Warren has declined to comment on the matter.

“I have not been contacted by the Governor’s office, and will not comment on speculation from Albany,” she said in a statement. “Kathy Hochul has done a great job serving the needs of the citizens of Rochester and New York state. Meanwhile, I was just elected to my second term, and I am solely focused on running the city of Rochester by working to create more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods, and better educational opportunities.”

A spokeswoman for Hochul also said, “The lieutenant governor fully intends to run for lieutenant governor with the governor.”

However, an aide for Gov. Cuomo was less clear about whether Hochul would be running again, stating in an interview, ““I’m going to let her make that announcement when the time comes.”

Cuomo will be running for a third term in November, and the governor’s office has not yet commented on the matter.

