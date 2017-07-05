Search
Thursday 6 July 2017
From Information to Understanding

NYPD Officer Fatally Shot While Sitting in Police Vehicle

Jul 05, 2017Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on NYPD Officer Fatally Shot While Sitting in Police Vehicle

By Staff –

miosotis-familiaNew York Police Department Officer Miosotis Familia was fatally shot while sitting in her police vehicle in the Bronx on Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, former convicted-criminal Alexander Bonds walked up to Familia’s vehicle near the end of her shift on July 4, and shot the unsuspecting officer in the head.

Familia was mortally wounded as a result of the incident, and she later died at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

