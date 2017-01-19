Search
Thursday 19 January 2017
From Information to Understanding

NYS Attorney General Gives Sanctuary Cities Legal Guidance to Protect Immigrants

Jan 19, 2017Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on NYS Attorney General Gives Sanctuary Cities Legal Guidance to Protect Immigrants

By Staff

 

Eric Schneiderman

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has provided local governments and law enforcement agencies with guidance on how to become “sanctuary jurisdictions,” in an effort to protect immigrants from deportation under President-elect Donald Trumps’s new administration.

Attorney General Schneiderman said the model laws and policies, if voluntarily enacted by a local government, would codify “sanctuary” policies into local law.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

 

