NYS Congressman Joe Morelle Says Newly-Introduced Legislation Would Ensure Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests for All Americans

Staff report

NYS Congressman Joe Morelle

(25th Dist.)

Photo courtesy of U.S. House of Representatives

New York State Congressman Joe Morelle (25th District) announced today that he has introduced legislation to obtain free at-home COVID-19 test kits for all Americans.

Morelle’s office says the Free At-Home Tests For All Act (FAHTFA) would instruct the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to purchase COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute two per week to every resident of the United States free of charge and will serve as an important step towards ensuring community safety.

“The ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have underscored the urgent need for increased testing to help limit the spread of the virus and keep communities across the country safe,” Morelle said.

He went on to say, “I am proud to have secured funding to provide thousands of at-home testing kits here in Monroe County, but more needs to be done. That’s why I introduced this legislation, which will help ensure the safety of communities all across the country and serve as another key tool to help us fight this pandemic.”

Following is a brief summary of four of the FAHTFA act’s goals:

Require HHS to purchase enough at-home COVID-19 test for each American to receive two testing kits per week for one year;

Ensure those tests are provided at no cost through pharmacies, schools, Medicare/Medicaid, and by mail, online or phone order;

Require these tests have free proctored guidance available, including advice on best practices and treatments for individuals who receive a positive test result;

Direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish and maintain a testing advisory committee.

The complete FAHTFA legislative bill is available at https://beyer.house.gov/uploadedfiles/beyer_069_xml.pdf