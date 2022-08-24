NYS DOL is Making Rides at Fairs Safer for New Yorkers

In the Community: – New York State Department of Labor Photo by Casey Horner on Unsplash

The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) said that safety inspections of amusement rides statewide have been underway as peak fair season approaches.

With the Great New York State Fair beginning on August 24th, NYSDOL inspectors have been on site performing pre-inspections.

“Fair season is a cherished tradition for family fun in every community across New York State,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “Our inspectors conduct very thorough inspections of every piece of equipment to ensure that every ride is safe for all New Yorkers. If you are wondering if your ride is safe, just keep an eye out for the NYSDOL inspection tag.”

Commissioner Roberta Reardon and other NYSDOL staff will also meet with vendors prior to opening day to go over safety precautions.

NYSDOL inspects all rides at stationary parks outside of NYC at least once a year and inspects rides at traveling carnivals or fairs every time the rides are set up at a new location. A ride cannot legally operate without a permit from NYSDOL. Rides at the New York State Fair are inspected three times prior and during their use. If a ride is operating, it has passed inspection.

NYSDOL has a three-step inspections process:

As rides are brought into a fair or festival location, each individual part and component of each individual ride is inspected for defects.

The ride is assembled and inspected again to ensure that all components have been assembled and are properly secured.

The operator of the ride is required to run the ride, and it is inspected once more while operating.

The person operating the ride is also observed to ensure that he or she is operating the ride correctly.

The department places dated inspection tags on each ride after it has passed inspection. Rides that fail an inspection are not permitted to operate, the tags allow families to see plainly that the ride has been inspected and deemed safe. Information on the tag includes the name of the ride, the name of the inspector, the date it was inspected, and whether it passed or failed.

Ride safety experts have also issued a number of recommendations to make a day enjoying amusement rides as fun and safe as possible:

Read and follow all warnings and instructions.

Keep hands and feet inside the ride while it is moving.

Don’t reach toward fences or barriers.

Secure loose clothing and long hair.

Don’t drink and ride; you put yourself and others at risk.

Don’t stand or attempt to leave a ride until it comes to a complete stop.

Check restraining devices to make sure they are properly latched. If the equipment does not work, exit the ride and immediately report the issue to industry.dosh@labor.ny.gov.

Avoid horseplay; it’s dangerous.

Never attempt to unlock or loosen a restraining device until instructed by the operator.

A list of the events that have been inspected and the businesses that own them, broken down by region, is available online at dol.ny.gov/ride-safe-ny.

To report an unsafe ride, contact NYSDOL at 1-888-4-NYSDOL.

Additional information can be found at www.dol.ny.gov