NYS Lawmakers Launch Blood Pressure Cuff Program for Expecting Mothers

By Tracie Isaac

tracieisaac@minorityreporter.net

Photo by Andrae Ricketts on Unsplash

This year, the month of April received a new national health issue to observe by President Joe Biden who proclaimed April 11-17, 2022 as Black Maternal Health Week. The Biden-Harris administration is addressing the disparities of maternal health that are particularly devastating for Black women.

To address hypertension, one of the leading preventable causes of maternal death, New York State lawmakers Senator Jeremy Cooney (D-Rochester), Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas (D-Queens) and community health leaders announced the Blood Pressure Cuff initiative to provide expectant mothers with blood pressure monitors.

It is reported that hypertension (high blood pressure) a common high risk factor among African Americans, in the most dangerous form called “preeclampsia” affects as many as one in twelve pregnancies. Preeclampsia appears after the 20th week of pregnancy. If this condition goes untreated or undetected, it can lead to organ damage, strokes, seizures, premature birth and death.

“The health disparities in Monroe County continue to be alarming, Black mothers are three times more likely to die, and twice as likely to have complicated births in Rochester,” said Cooney. “I was honored to join advocates and community health providers to raise awareness and launch an initiative designed to save lives. I thank His Branches and the Lian S. Gravelle Center for Maternal Health for their partnership and commitment to reversing these alarming trends here in Rochester, and across New York.”

The blood pressure monitors were purchased by the Lian S. Gravelle Center for Maternal Health and delivered to His Branches Community Health Center located at 340 Arnett Boulevard. The Lian S. Gravelle Center for Maternal Health was named after a Rochester resident Lian Shalala Gravelle, who tragically died from complications of preeclampsia at a very young age six months after giving birth to twin boys.

“The price of a mother’s death cannot be measured. The cost to our families and communities is astronomical, the grief seemingly insurmountable. We are committed to working towards improving outcomes in our community,” said Brian Gravelle, Founder, The Lian S. Gravelle Center for Maternal Health.

“I’m honored to join Senator Cooney for the launch of the Lian S. Gravelle Center for Maternal Health. I’m excited that centers like this one will provide more outreach and education on preeclampsia. We must do everything we can to turn the tide on maternal mortality and morbidity and its disparate racial impacts in New York State,” Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas said.

“The implementation of “Lian’s Law”, which I sponsored in the Assembly and Senator Cooney sponsored in the Senate, provides birthing New Yorkers and health care professionals with vital information about the signs and symptoms of preeclampsia and helps prevent more deaths caused by this serious condition. During this Black Maternal Health Week, I also urge legislators to pass my bill, A09102, which requires the office of mental health and department of health to conduct a study on the disparate racial impact of postpartum depression screening tests. Maternal health includes mental health. I look forward to working with my colleagues to address the full spectrum of New York’s maternal health crisis.”

Lian’s Law” was sponsored by Senator Cooney and Assemblymember Gonzalez-Rojas during the 2021 legislative session, which authorizes the New York State Department of Health to provide information on preeclampsia and educational outreach to raise awareness and try to prevent future deaths. The legislation was signed into law in July of 2021 by Governor Cuomo.