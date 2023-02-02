NYS New Unemployment Process Hopes to Make Tax Season Easier

In the Community: The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL)

There are new improvements in the process for Unemployment Insurance customers to get their 1099-G form this tax season.

The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) will be automatically mailing the form to New Yorkers who claimed benefits in 2022 and have not opted to receive the form electronically.

The 1099-G provides the total amount of money a customer received in benefits during the year, as well as any adjustments or tax withholding made to those benefits. In the past, customers would have to contact the Department by phone to receive the 1099-G by mail. Customers can expect the forms to arrive in mailboxes by the end of January 2023.

This new process is part of NYSDOL’s ongoing effort to improve customer experience.

“Tax season can be a frustrating time, and we want to do our best to make it as easy as possible for customers,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon.

“There is no reason to call to request the forms. This proactive approach ensures that New Yorkers who received these essential benefits are able to complete their tax forms properly and successfully on time.”

NYSDOL began contacting customers in September to alert them of this process improvement, allowing those who preferred to access their forms online to opt-out of receiving the tax form in the mail.

All customers, including those who receive their 1099-G forms in the mail, will still have the option to download their forms through their online accounts.

For more information visit the NYSDOL 1099-G webpage.

NYSDOL implemented this new process to directly address feedback from customers, advocates and partners in government.

The Department continuously reviews its systems in search of ways to increase efficiency, improve user experience, and maintain the highest security measures to safeguard this critical lifeline.

Recent efforts include the ongoing the 4-Year Technology Modernization, Multi-Factor Authentication, the launch of the new Management System for Protecting Workers’ Rights, and more.