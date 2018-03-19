NYS State A.G. and Education Commissioner Launch Investigation Into Death of Treyvan Rowe

By Staff –

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia have launched a civil investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of Trevyan Rowe, Schneiderman’s office said.

As part of the investigation, the agencies will review the Rochester City School District’s policies, procedures, and protocols in an effort to determine what improvements need to be made to ensure the safety of all students going forward.

“Treyvan Rowe’s death was a tragedy,” Schneiderman said in a press release. “His family deserves answers – and all Rochester families deserve to know that their children will be safe at school. We’re partnering with the state education department to get to the bottom of what happened and ensure the district’s policies protect our children moving forward.”

In addition, “Any time there is a tragic loss of a child, we must look for answers to determine what events and procedures allowed for such a heartbreaking incident to occur,” Elia added. “Once we know all the facts, it is imperative, as state and local leaders, that we come together to make the changes needed to prevent the loss of lives so young. I thank Attorney General Schneiderman and Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle for remaining steadfast in their support of Rochester’s students and schools.”

NYSED staff from the Offices of School Operations and Management Services; Student Support Services and Special Education; the Regional Special Education Technical Assistance Support Center; and the District Superintendents Daniel White and Jo Anne Antonucci of the Monroe 1 and 2 BOCES will work with investigators from the attorney general’s office to review the district’s policies and procedures.

The investigation will be handled by the Attorney General’s Rochester Regional Office and Civil Rights Bureau; the state will also work with local authorities as they continue to review the incident.

Rowe’s body was found in the Genesee River recently, after the autistic 14-year-old failed to show up at school when he got off the bus on March 8.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.