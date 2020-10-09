Oct. 9 is Last Day to Register and Other Deadlines Along the Way to Nov. 3 Election Day

Staff reports

Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote for the 2020 general election, but there are other deadlines along the way to Nov. 3.

Here are the key dates and what you need to know and do. The information is provided by the Democratic commissioners of the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Oct. 9: Registrations must be postmarked on this date to be processed. In order to receive a postmark, walk your registration form into the post office and request your form be hand-cancelled by postal staff. To register, go to the Monroe County Board of Elections, 39 W. Main St., Room 106, until 5 p.m. You can also mail a New York State voter registration form to your county board of elections. You can request a form by mail, or you can print one out from our website or fill it out, print and mail by the deadline, or bring it to the office.

Oct. 14: The Monroe County Board of Elections must receive your mailed-in registration or request to change your address by this date.

Oct. 27: Voters can request absentee ballots online; by email, or mail or by calling their local board of elections.

Nov. 2: Voters can apply for an absentee ballot in person by this date at the Board of Elections, 39 W. Main St., Room 106.

Nov. 3: Election Day. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date. You always have the option of voting in person.

Early voting takes place Oct. 24-Nov. 1, at the times and places below.

Times:

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 – 9am-3pm

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 – 9am-3pm

Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 – 9am-5pm

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 – 11am-8pm

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 – 9am-5pm

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 – 11am-8pm

Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 – 9am-5pm

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 – 9am-3pm

Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 – 9am-3pm

Places:

David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St., Rochester

City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 2nd Floor, 57 St Paul S.t,

Genesee Valley Field House – 1316 Genesee St.,

Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St.,

SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Road,

Town of Chili Senior Center – 3235 Chili Ave.,

North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 North Greece Road,

Marketplace Mall (North Entrance) – 1 Miracle Mile Drive,

Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave.,

• Harris-Whalen Park Lodge – 2126 Penfield Road, Penfield

Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Road,

Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Drive, Webster

The list is at www.monroecounty.gov/elections-earlyvoting

If you choose absentee voting, the Board of Elections recommends mailing your ballot at least seven days before Nov.3 to ensure it is received in time to be counted.