Ohio State University Includes Rochester in Civil Unrest Case Study

The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law has recently included Rochester in a case study that will focus on the strategies cities use to address civil unrest, according to an article in the Democrat and Chronicle.

According to the article, Rochester’s Community Response team, a group of about 15 leaders that is an outgrowth of the D&C‘s Unite Rochester campaign, is what attracted the researchers to the city.

The Divided Communities Project will examine how communities prepare for unrest, and then use the information to instruct other communities on how to prepare and respond, should an incident of civil unrest occur in their areas.

Locally, the Center for Dispute Settlement will train the response team in matters of conflict resolution.

Other cities included in the project are Orlando, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; and San Mateo, California.

Rochester’s community response team will host a public forum, from 12 p.m to 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22, at Monroe Community College’s downtown campus, 321 State St.

Visit http://www.cdsadr.org/ to RSVP for the event.

