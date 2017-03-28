Search
Thursday 30 March 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

Omarosa Shocks, Angers Some NNPA Publishers as She Abruptly Leaves ‘Black Press Week’ Breakfast

Mar 28, 2017Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on Omarosa Shocks, Angers Some NNPA Publishers as She Abruptly Leaves ‘Black Press Week’ Breakfast

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Hazel Trice Edney –

 

omarosa-ben chavis(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Omarosa Manigault, President Donald Trump’s director of communications for public liaison, walked out of a breakfast meeting she had requested to attend, hosted by the National Newspaper Publishers Association last week after disputing the accuracy of a story written by this reporter in January.

The sudden move by the minister and reality star clearly shocked NNPA members and their guests in the March 23 meeting; especially since Manigault had called the chair of the historic group the night before and “asked to attend”, according to NNPA Chair Denise Rolark Barnes. Plus, during opening remarks, Manigault had praised Black journalists for historically asking “the tough questions.”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

Previous PostResearchers Find Exercise is the Best Treatment for Cancer-Related Fatigue

Related articles