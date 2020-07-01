Search
On-Street Parking and Garage Fees Resume July 1

Jun 30, 2020Local NewsComments Off on On-Street Parking and Garage Fees Resume July 1

Staff reports

Parking fees went back into effect in Rochester on July 1, 2020. They had been suspended since April because of COVID-19. Provided by the City of Rochester.

Once again, you need to pay to park downtown as fees for meters and garages are back July 1.

Parking fees for meters, pay stations and garages have been waived since April 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The short-term parking rate for the meters and garages is $2. For a complete listing of downtown parking garages, including locations and rates, go to www.cityofrochester.gov/downtowngarages.

For more on parking meters and pay stations, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/parking/on-street.

You also can contact the city’s Parking Administrative Services at (585) 428-6925.

