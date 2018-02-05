One Week Left to Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – The deadline to file for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is Friday, Feb. 9.

Employees or self-employed individuals who became unemployed as a direct consequence of Hurricane Irma or Maria may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. All 78 municipalities are authorized for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Eligible workers must apply for benefits by Feb. 9 in one of the following ways:

 Visit www.trabajo.pr.gov

 Call the Puerto Rico Department of Labor at 787-945-7900.

 Visit the nearest American Job Center in any state. Find it at: https://www.careeronestop.org/LocalHelp/local-help.aspx

More than $4.5 million has been provided in Disaster Unemployment Assistance to 20,000 Puerto Rico survivors.