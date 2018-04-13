OACF to Host Educational Events Featuring Replica Solitary Confinement Cell

By Staff –

Open Arms Christian Fellowship Ministries will host the first of several educational events featuring a replica solitary confinement cell on Saturday, April 14, at 461 Webster Ave., in an effort to advocate for alternatives to placing inmates in solitary confinement.

“Many hundreds of people are released directly from extreme isolation to the outside community each year in New York,” the group said in a statement. “They receive no educational or rehabilitative programming, and no transitional services to help them prepare for their return to society, increasing rates of recidivism.”

The program will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; and additional dates and times will include April 21, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., as well as every Wednesday this month, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

OACF has joined several other community groups in the call for state legislators to advance the proposed Humane Alternatives to Long-Term (HALT) Solitary Confinement Act, which seeks to ensure that “no person is ever held in isolated confinement beyond 15 days in line with international standards, including the Mandela Rules.”

Each of the events will be free and open to the public.

Visit http://nycaic.org/ for additional information regarding the legislation.

