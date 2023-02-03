Open Interviews Underway as County Looks for Child Protective Workers

Applicants can be interviewed on the spot and begin work prior to taking a civil service exam

In the Community: From the Office of Adam J. Bello, Monroe County Executive

Are you a caseworker or know any who work in child protective services?

Monroe County is having a series of open interview events for qualified candidates interested in becoming County Child Protective Services (CPS) caseworkers. Candidates will be interviewed on the spot for available positions.

The County is holding the events to streamline the onboarding process for new hires to increase the number of caseworkers who provide critical services to our most vulnerable residents.

“Caseworkers are key to Public Safety: They protect our children and deliver critical assistance to families in crisis,” said County Executive Adam J. Bello. “I encourage anyone looking for a rewarding career that will make a real difference in our community to attend these upcoming open interviews. Monroe County is a great place to work and we would love to have you join our team.”

Candidates will not be required to take a civil service exam prior to being hired, but will still be required to take an exam in the future. The county will provide free comprehensive exam preparation to support staff, helping them to successfully complete the exam. The county has waived all upfront fees for background checks and no longer requires any applicants to pay to take civil service exams.

“Our partners at Monroe County Child Protective Services work tirelessly for children in our community and we acknowledge this can be challenging but incredibly rewarding work,” said Dr. Daniele Lyman-Torres, president and CEO of Bivona Child Advocacy Center. “As a result of our partnership with CPS we are able to reach hundreds of children and ensure healing and justice for those who are impacted by abuse. Working with children is a fulfilling and important job that makes a difference in so many young lives.”

The Monroe County Department of Human Services will conduct on-site interviews for provisional caseworker positions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates at the following locations:

Friday, February 3 – Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, 2nd floor, Gates, 14624.

– Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, 2nd floor, Gates, 14624. Friday, February 10 – Hub 585, 111 Chestnut Street, Rochester, 14604

– Hub 585, 111 Chestnut Street, Rochester, 14604 Wednesday, February 15 – Henrietta Public Library, 625 Calkins Road, Henrietta, 14623

– Henrietta Public Library, 625 Calkins Road, Henrietta, 14623 Thursday, February 23 – Coordinated Care Services Inc., 1099 Jay Street Building J, 3rd floor, Rochester, 14611.

The hiring events complement an aggressive campaign launched earlier this year to alleviate staffing

shortages in the Department of Human Services.

The initiative includes:

A media campaign to attract new talent;

Targeted and ongoing in-person recruitment efforts at job fairs and community events;

Three off-contract pay raises during 2022, in addition to an annual contractual increase;

An additional contractual increase in January 2023;

And, a quarterly $500 retention bonus that runs through the end of 2023.

Qualified candidates must have a bachelor’s degree, valid driver’s license, and reliable access to a car fordaily use.

To apply or learn more about open positions available at Monroe County, go to www.caseworkers.org.