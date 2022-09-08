Operation We Remember: Recognizing and Honoring Those Impacted by the Events of 9/11

In the Community: From Veterans Outreach Center (VOC)

Photo by Miltiadis Fragkidis on Unsplash

Twenty-one years have passed since the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and Veterans Outreach Center (VOC) is hosting Operation We Remember, a remembrance ceremony to honor those impacted.

The event will take place Friday, September 9 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Gary Beikirch Memorial Park located in Highland Park, 175 Highland Avenue, Rochester, New York 14620. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello are scheduled to speak.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 21 years since that fateful day,” Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Stradley said. “So many lives were lost and impacted, and for a lot of people the memories are still as vivid today as they were on that day. Operation We Remember serves to honor and recognize everyone whose lives were changed forever. Many brave men and women chose to enlist in the Armed Forces because of those events. We remain grateful for their service.”

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, please call Joan Brandenburg at 585.295.7821.

Since 1973, Veterans Outreach Center has been committed to improving the quality of life for veterans and their families by offering free, veteran-specific services, including employment counseling, vocational training and housing for homeless Veterans.

For more information about VOC services please call 585.546.1081 or visit www.vocroc.org.