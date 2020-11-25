Orange Designation Forces UR Medicine to Stop Visits at Strong, Highland

Staff reports

UR Medicine’s Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals will not allow general visitation in accordance with state regulations for micro-clusters.

Highland’s ban goes into effect at 8 p.m. Nov. 24. Strong’s ban takes effect at 8 p.m. Nov. 25.

Visitors will be allowed only for pediatric patients, obstetric patients during labor and postpartum, patients with cognitive issues and patients receiving hospice/end of life care.

UR Medicine released the following statement:

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, UR Medicine has followed county and state Department of Health guidance on hospital visitation to protect patients, visitors and staff. Both Strong Memorial Hospital and Highland Hospital are in the newly designated “orange” micro-cluster the state identified on (Nov. 23). The shift from yellow to orange in Monroe County signifies a concerning rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Both hospitals will enact zero visitation to adhere to state mandates and help flatten the curve in our community. There will be exceptions, such as for pediatric patients, OB patients during labor and postpartum, patients with cognitive issues, and compassionate care for patients in hospice/end of life. We recognize the importance of visitors to our patients’ well-being, and look forward to being able to resume limited in-person visitation as soon as it is safe to do so.”