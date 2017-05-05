Organization Awards RSCD Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

By Staff –

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Rochester City School District the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

GFOA has recognized RCSD for its 2016 fiscal year end comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR).

The organization said it presents a Certificate of Achievement to governmental units whose annual financial reports are judged to adhere to program standards, which represents the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

According to GFOA officials, the award also represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“You typically don’t associate financial reporting standards with student achievement, but this award validates the vision of Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams to hold every staff member across the district more accountable for our work, while providing assurance that the rating agencies and community at large have access to accurate and reliable information regarding the district’s financial disposition,” Everton Sewell, RCSD’s chief financial officer, stated. “This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff to help achieve that vision.”

GFOA is a professional association that services the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. The organization provides publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management, and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Washington, D.C.

Visit http://gfoa.org/ for additional information regarding the organization.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.