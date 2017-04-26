Rochester City Council to Investigate Teen’s Claims He Was Assaulted By Officers

By Staff –

Rochester City Council has voted unanimously to authorize an investigation into Rochester teen Ricky Bryant’s claims that police brutally assaulted him after the Puerto Rican Festival last August.

City Councilmember Adam McFadden and Council President Loretta Scott submitted the proposal last week to subpoena Rochester Police Department records regarding the incident, in which Bryant accuses police of pushing him off his bike, and using pepper spray and a Taser to subdue him before taking him into custody.

Prior to the altercation, Bryant’s family said he’d been falsely identified as a possible suspect with a gun.

“I’m happy,” Bryant’s mother, Angela Bryant, stated. “They’re finally listening.”

Previously, Rochester Police Chief Michael Ciminelli had determined the teen’s complaints against officers to be “unprovable,” and that the officers had acted “in accordance with department policy.”

As a result, Bryant’s family recently called for the city to create an independent board to review civilian complaints, and, according to Scott, city council has the authority to do so. A review board could also have the authority to discipline officers, she said.

In addition, Councilman McFadden addressed city council before the vote, telling members he’d had his own experience with being falsely arrested as a youth.

“I would just ask this body, ‘if it was your kid, what would you have us to do?’” he stated.

Check back for additional updates regarding the investigation.

