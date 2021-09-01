Orlando Bloom Recalls ‘Narrowly Escaping Death And Paralysis’

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom recently opened up about a 1998 fall that “crushed” his spine and also shared a throwback photo taken just three months after the near-fatal accident.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” alum shared the image on his Instagram handle, which showed a younger Bloom wearing a back brace while riding a bicycle, as per reports.

The actor juxtaposed the shot by including a recent picture of himself, this time wearing a cycling jersey, bike shorts, and a helmet, riding down a tree-lined road.

“That’s me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3 months after I fell 3 floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis…grateful every day for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now) (sic),” he captioned the post.

Bloom previously went into detail about the fall in a 2005 profile with a magazine, sharing that he was climbing up to a roof terrace when the drainpipe he was holding onto collapsed.

“Until then, I didn’t have a healthy appreciation for life and death — that we’re not invincible,” he recalled of the accident.

“And for four days, I faced the idea of living in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. I went to some dark places in my mind. I realized I’m either going to walk again, or I’m not.”

“The doctor said he wasn’t sure how severe the spinal cord damage was. I remember him telling me that and staring at the ceiling, thinking, I never stared at ceilings before! And I wonder if I’m going to be looking at ceilings for the rest of my life.”

Though Bloom miraculously recovered after spending just a few weeks in the hospital, he said that the incident changed his outlook on life.

“When I came out of the hospital, I started partying straight away — with the back brace on. It took me a couple of months to realize this was my life, and I didn’t want to mess it up,” said Bloom.

“But that accident has informed everything in my life. Until you’re close to losing it, you don’t realize. I used to ride motorbikes and drive cars like everything was a racetrack; it was ridiculous. It wasn’t because I thought it was cool; it was just because I loved living on the edge. But I’ve chilled.”

However, that doesn’t mean Bloom doesn’t indulge in his wild side once in a while. Earlier in August 2021, the “Carnival Row” star shared several photographs from his skinny-dipping adventure at a lake, as per reports.

On the work front, Bloom, who last voiced as Prince Harry for Gary Janetti’s animation comedy “The Prince,” will next be seen in “Needle in a Timestack.”

Directed by John Ridley, the romantic sci-fi film will also star Freida Pinto, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jadyn Wong in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil