County Donates Coats to School No. 17 Students through “Coats for Kids” Program

By Staff –

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Enrico Fermi School 17 Principal Caterina Leone-Mannino have recently distributed coats for selected K-6 students at the school through the county’s “Coats for Kids” program.

The county has provided winter coats, boots, and gloves to children in need for the past four years.

“Every year we are reminded that too many children in our community would otherwise go without the coats they need to stay warm through the cold winter months,” Dinolfo stated. “Providing a warm winter coat is a simple but important way we can help more students get to class, stay in school, and remain on a path towards graduation and a rewarding career. I thank the Rochester City School District, Sears, and all of our Coats for Kids partners for helping to give the gift of warmth to local students again this year.”

The Rochester-Monroe County Youth Bureau, along with community partner organizations, has recommended the students who’ve received the coats through the initiative.

“We are grateful to Monroe County for their generous contributions of winter gear for our children at School 17,” Leone-Mannino said. “These winter coats not only warm their bodies but, symbolically, they demonstrate our collaborative efforts to support our families with the wrap around services needed to ensure their success. This year, we are particularly thankful for the attention to our newly arrived families from Puerto Rico who have been impacted by the hurricane; as we know how important it is to bundle up for their first Rochester winter.”

“Coats for Kids” has donated over 500 winter coats to children so far, through youth funding and a partnership with Sears, who provided the winter wear at a reduced price.

The county has also provided 50 coats to other students this winter season.

Contact the Monroe County Youth Bureau, at 753-6455, for additional information regarding the program.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.