Outcry In India Over Amazon’s New Streaming Series ‘Tandav’

NEW DELHI — As the world’s fastest growing streaming market, India is key to Amazon’s growth in the sector, but the tech giant is facing severe backlash over its new original series “Tandav,” which launched Jan. 15 on Prime Video.

Critics claim the series contains content that is insensitive to the Hindu religion, among other claims.

The series, set in the capital of Delhi, gives a fictional peek into the closed and chaotic corridors of power and politics. Controversy around it includes claims that it shows police in a bad light, an undignified portrayal of a prime minister, caste discrimination, and that it has scenes that insult women.

Tandav loosely means dance of fury, which, according to scriptures, was performed by the Hindu deity Shiva.

A scene in the series’ first episode that became the center of controversy involved actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the role of student activist-turned-leader Shiva Shekhar, dressed in a modern-day guise of Shiva for a stage show. In the now-deleted scene, when the narrator asks Shiva to improve his social media popularity against that of Lord Ram, he quips that he should come up with a new profile photo.

This “mockery” did not go down well.

Manoj Kotak, a member of parliament from Mumbai, was one of the first to write to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, citing concerns about how “the makers of ‘Tandav’ have deliberately mocked Hindu gods.”

After the government sought an explanation, “Tandav” creator Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted that the cast and crew decided “to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same.”

The filmmakers have deleted the scene that was deemed offensive.

“We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs, or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead,” Zafar tweeted.

In an initial apology, Zafar tweeted that the ministry had informed him of “a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series, with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.”

He stated that “Tandav” is “a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental.”

“The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs, or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead,” Zafar tweeted.

The “Tandav” controversy prompted politicians, including ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Manoj Kotak and BJP Delhi chief Vijay Goel, to ask government for regulations on streaming content.

In November 2020, the government gave the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting the power to regulate content on online platforms, including streaming sites such as Amazon Prime Video.

Content creators hope that any new regulations won’t strangle creativity, but rather will promote self-regulation.

Shailesh Kapoor, chief executive of consulting firm Ormax Media, said authorities have not yet indicated interest in active regulation.