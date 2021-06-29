Overdose Deaths Prompt Free Narcan Training

Staff report

Narcan, the trade name for naloxone, can reverse an opioid overdose. Provided by Gates Police Departmemt

The overdose deaths of three adults on Grand Avenue has led back to the realization that the while COVID-19 pandemic is not over, neither is the opioid epidemic.

Gates to Recovery walk-in center will host free Narcan training from 6 to 8 p.m. July 1 at the Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road.

Narcan is a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“It is important for families with a loved one suffering from an addiction to have Narcan on hand,” Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode wrote in a news release announcing the training.

VanBrederode said toxicology results have not been released from recent overdose deaths. However, he said that harm reduction by providing Narcan is crucial to saving lives. “With the holiday weekend approaching, and the uncertainty of our local street drugs, Narcan is essential to have right now.”

Through May, there had been 57 fatal overdoses in Monroe County this year, according to data collected by law enforcement. Narcan had been used 175 times. It’s not known whether any individuals who received Narcan ultimately died of an overdose.

In May alone, there were 48 overdoses and 11 fatalities. Of the 48 overdoses, seven were Latino and eight were African-American.

The Narcan training will be provided by Mission Recovery and Hope. Contact Carol Hulsizer at (585) 944-4270 for times other than July 1.