PAB Hires Two Staffers; City Council Vows to Press on in Quest to Get Discipline Powers for Board

Patti Singer

The Police Accountability Board is adding staff, and City Council will continue to fight for the board’s ability to discipline officers it finds in violation of rules, policies and procedures.

Natalie L. Banks was hired in May as chief of public affairs and Rosabel Antonetti started in late June as chief of operations.

The appointments were announced June 30 by Executive Director Conor Dywer Reynolds in a news release, one day after City Council announced it would

The hirings occurred before City Council passed the budget that allotted nearly $5 million to the PAB. The salaries are $79,109 for each position.

In the release, Reynolds said the hirings allow the board to “to move quickly to build our agency into the tool of accountability and change our community needs. …”

As chief of public affairs, Banks is responsible for community education and engagement in the work of the PAB. Banks holds a bachelor’s degree in public communications from Buffalo State College and a master’s degree in strategic leadership from Roberts Wesleyan College. Banks formerly served as program manager of the Facing Race, Embracing Equity (FR=EE) initiative. As lead administrator of the program, she was responsible for coordinating the working groups charged with addressing racism and equity across Rochester in the areas of health, education, employment, criminal justice and housing. Banks is a certified leadership coach and a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

As chief of operations, Antonetti is responsible for ensuring the board fruns smoothly and transparently and its work is accessible. Antonetti is a graduate Monroe Community College and holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Rochester Institute of Technology, along with a certificate in Nonprofit Management from St. John Fisher College. She most recently served as the resource development manager at the Pathstone Foundation, a not-for-profit community development organization dedicated to eliminating poverty and strengthening families and individuals. She was responsible for managing foundation’s operational budget, donor relations, and coordinating various fundraising activities.

On June 29, City Council released a statement that it would take its case for the PAB to have disciplinary powers to the Court of Appeals, the highest court in the state.

Earlier in June, the Appellate Division of the Fourth Judicial Department upheld a lower court ruling that said the PAB did not have the power to discipline RPD officers.

“This is not the end of the fight for a more transparent public safety system in Rochester,” City Council President Loretta Scott wrote in the release.

The release said City Council had set aside $170,000 in case it had to take the case to the Court of Appeals. The release said that City Council would keep the public updated.

However, a spokesperson for City Council had yet to respond to the following questions: How much of the $170,000 has been used to this point; what is the procedure if more money will be needed, where will it come from, and the approval process; and what was the council vote to proceed to another appeal and the breakdown of who voted for and who voted against the decision.