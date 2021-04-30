Search
Friday 30 April 2021
From Information to Understanding

PAB to Explain Budget Request, Take Questions About its Work

Apr 30, 2021Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on PAB to Explain Budget Request, Take Questions About its Work

Patti Singer
pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Conor Dywer Reynolds, executive director of the Police Accountability Board. Provided photo

The Police Accountability Board, which is asking for approximately $5 million in the upcoming city budget, has scheduled three public forums to explain their request and answer questions.

Forums are scheduled for 6 p.m. May 4, 6 p.m. May 11 and 5 p.m. May 16.

The forums will be livestreamed at facebook.com/rocpab and youtube.com/rochesterPAB. If you can’t observe in real time, you can email questions to pab@cityofrochester.gov.

The current PAB budget is $400,000.

The PAB said its $5 million request would give it $1 for every $20 spent on policing. The PAB cited Campaign Zero, a national police reform campaign, that claims the ratio is the “bare-minimum level necessary for adequate police accountability board funding.”

In its proposal, the PAB said funding between the curretn $400,000 and requested $5 million would mean “likely failure.” At that level, the PAB said it would take between 90 and more than 720 days to complete the average full investigation. It cited a statistic that between 17 percent to all investigations would last more than six months.

The budget proposal said $10 million would give the PAB the “best odds of success,” saying at that level it would take 45-60 days to complete the average full investigation and that 4 percent to 11 percent of investigations would take more than six months.

The PAB received $500,000 from the state for the upcoming fiscal year.

A quick guide to the document called the budget “an operational blueprint” for building the agency into “a national model for community-led policy oversight.”

The PAB said its $5 million request from the city would would cover:

  • Bureau of Officer Accountability that would handle complaints (31 staff and $2.27 million)
  • Bureau of Systemic Change that would handle oversight of the RPD, craft police policies and rules for behavior (12 staff, $887,000)
  • Bureau of Administration that would house the executive director, education and operations (13 staff, $969,000)

Other costs for services and non-personnel expenses were put at $850,000.

In the proposal, the PAB said it would receive between 400 and 480 complaints a year and investigate about 75%, or around 360.

However, data from the city showed there were 375 complaints from 2011 through 2019. The data is at www.cityofrochester.gov/PSSannualreports/.

The PAB still is awaiting a court decision on whether it will have discipline powers over police officers.

