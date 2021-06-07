Pak Journalist Hamid Mir Taken Off-Air For Criticizing Army

LAHORE, Pakistan — Activists and media persons gathered outside the Islamabad Press Club in Pakistan’s capital on May 29 to protest against the assault on independent journalist Asad Ali Toor at his residence four days ago.

Slogans were chanted, demanding justice for Toor and support for the rising number of journalists under attack. Among those vowing accountability was Hamid Mir, one of Pakistan’s top journalists and a leading voice for press freedom.

Two days after the protest, Mir was taken off-air by Geo TV, one of Pakistan’s most-watched news channels owned by the country’s largest media group.

Mir, who was with the media group since 1987 and hosted a prime-time show since 2002, was banned on May 31 after a video of his speech from the protest site went viral on social media.

In his speech , he accused the security agencies of using violence to target journalists, saying that if such attacks on media persons continued with impunity, he would have to expose secrets “since we don’t have guns and tanks”.

In a statement , Geo cited Mir’s speech as the reason behind taking him off-air.

Mir had seen it coming. In the May 29 speech, he said: “Those who want to get me sacked can do so. I’ll get freedom if I’m sacked.”

He said his job with a mainstream media house increasingly controlled by the “enemies of free speech” is “shackling” him and “preventing” him from saying “certain things”.

Since the ban, Mir has written articles for The Guardian and The Print , reminding Prime Minister Imran Khan of his solidarity with journalists in the past and vowing not to leave Pakistan as he opened a front in defense of media freedom in the country.

The journalist has faced much worse before.

In 2014 , Mir was sprayed with six bullets by ‘unknown’ assailants in Karachi. According to Mir, he still has two of those bullets lodged in his body.

Before his attack, Mir had told his employers that if something were to happen to him, the chief of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, Zaheer-ul-Islam, would be responsible.

After Geo ran Mir’s allegations on air, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned the channel the following month over blasphemy.

Geo TV has since intermittently faced suspensions, or restrictions, especially in nationwide cantonment areas, often at the military’s behest.