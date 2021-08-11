Pakistan Among Nine States Barred As Saudi Arabia Opens Umrah Applications

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani pilgrims had not been allowed entry into Saudi Arabia before opening Umrah applications, said Noor ul Haq Qadri , Pakistan’s federal religious affairs minister.

On a local television show in Pakistan, the minister admitted that Pakistan was still the one from where pilgrims were not allowed unconditionally into Saudi Arabia amongst the nine countries.

Saudi Arabia has conditionally allowed travelers who have completed two doses of the Chinese vaccines, including Sinovac and Sinopharm, to get a booster shot of one of the four approved vaccines, including Oxford/AstraZeneca Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson.

“All visitors arriving in the country with a valid tourism visa must provide evidence of a full course of one the four vaccines currently recognized: two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson,” states the travel guideline of the Saudi government.

“Vaccinated travelers will not have to quarantine, provided they have proof of receiving the full vaccine doses before and after arrival,” states the guidelines of the embassy of Saudi Arabia.

“The vaccine taken by arriving travelers must be one that was approved by the Saudi ministry of health (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson).”