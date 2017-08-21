Paladino Ousted From Buffalo Board of Education

By Staff –

The past few months have seen some of the most truly spectacular political oustings in the history of our country on the national scale. In all the tumult, another ousting on the local level might have slipped under your radar: the divisive former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino has been shown the door, with the State Education Commissioner forcibly removing the beleaguered businessman from his position on the Buffalo Board of Education.

The dismissal was the result of a week-long hearing that took place in June after his fellow member petitioned the state to unseat him. According to the Democrat and Chronicle, the board charged that Paladino had “willingly shared” information about teacher union negotiations and a pending lawsuit, both of which were confidential.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.