Search
Tuesday 22 August 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

Paladino Ousted From Buffalo Board of Education

Aug 21, 2017Education, Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on Paladino Ousted From Buffalo Board of Education

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff –

 

Carl_Paladino-225x300The past few months have seen some of the most truly spectacular political oustings in the history of our country on the national scale. In all the tumult, another ousting on the local level might have slipped under your radar: the divisive former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino has been shown the door, with the State Education Commissioner forcibly removing the beleaguered businessman from his position on the Buffalo Board of Education.

The dismissal was the result of a week-long hearing that took place in June after his fellow member petitioned the state to unseat him. According to the Democrat and Chronicle, the board charged that Paladino had “willingly shared” information about teacher union negotiations and a pending lawsuit, both of which were confidential.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

 

 

Previous PostSteve Bannon is Out at the White House, NAACP Applauds Exit

Related articles