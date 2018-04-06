Papa John’s Closes Rochester Locations

By Briona SIngleton –

All Papa John’s locations in the Rochester area have recently closed.

Employees and customers were greeted by a note from local franchise owner Schuyler Lofberg explaining the decision on April 1.

“It’s come to an abrupt ending due to the heavy headwinds put upon us by New York State,” Lofberg said in the note. “We will not be the last to fall under this current business climate. I sincerely apologize to our loyal customers. They made this worth everything to me.”

According to local employees, they only learned of the pizzerias closures by showing up to work and finding Lofberg’s note.

Nonetheless, Lofberg said the employees will still be paid, in spite of the stores closing.

A spokesperson for Papa John’s International Inc. has also released the following statement regarding the matter:

“We regret the impact the Rochester store closures has on employees and their families. Papa John’s corporate learned of the closures last night and is working to gather all the facts surrounding the franchisee’s decision. We are hopeful and optimistic that another franchisee will re-open these locations in the near future.”

