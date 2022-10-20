Parent Leadership Training Institute Receives Funding, Awards Proclamation Upon 10th Anniversary

By Staff

Samra Brouk. Photo from https://samraforsenate.com/.

Senator Samra Brouk recently joined the Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute (PLTI) at their Cohort 10 class retreat, and announced that they would be receiving $65,000 in State Budget funding. The Institute was also presented with a Senate Proclamation upon their 10th anniversary making a difference in the Greater Rochester Area.

“Through free services, the Parent Leadership Training Institute helps parents become better advocates for their children, which in turn makes our community forums more robust, representative and effective,” said Brouk. “As they celebrate 10 years of uplifting local families, I am proud to support their work by securing state funding for PLTI and look forward to their continued success in our community.”

The state funding secured by Brouk will contribute to the organization’s ability to offer community leadership development programming and fulfill its mission. Community investments keep communities safe and healthy and are crucial to a strategy of building strong, resilient and hopeful neighborhoods where children can heal and thrive.

One of the programs benefiting from funding will support the Institute’s Parent Cohort, or Parent Leader Retreat is a 20-week curriculum is designed to help parents/grandparents/uncles/aunts and youth advocates become leaders and change agents through the development of democracy and child advocacy skills, according to the organization’s website. Participants receive free weekly childcare, transportation and family meals.

The program began in the beginning of October and is free to all parents involved. The goal is to prepare them in the areas of child advocacy, public speech, and budget knowledge so that they can stand up for their children at school, as well as in the community.

Luva Alvarez, Alumni Coordinator, Greater Rochester PLTI thanked Senator Brouk and her team for acknowledging the work that PLTI is doing across Monroe County by supporting the parent leadership program with a New York State grant of $65,000. “We appreciate this support and hope to continue to partner with Senator Brouk to elevate the voices of parents, students and families as we work together towards positive educational outcomes for youth and shared understanding of the influence of both schools and communities on those outcomes.”

A subsidiary of the National Parent Leadership Institute, PLTI’s mission is, “to build bridges and advocacy skills to support parents becoming leading advocates for children.” Weekly trainings are offered at no cost to participants, and alumni are better equipped to participate in public meetings and community organizations. In addition to parent leadership programming, PLTI also offers a Children’s Leadership Training Institute to develop the skills to participate in democracy across the whole family.

For information about the parent leadership program and all other info, visit https://www.greaterrochesterplti.org/.