Parent’s and Students Protest RCSD’s One-Year Extension of Principal’s Contract

A large group of parents and students showed up at a Rochester City School District school board meeting recently, in protest of the district’s decision to extend Enrico Fermi School No. 17 principal Caterina Leone-Mannino’s contract by just one year, instead of giving her full tenure.

“We’re here to fight or her tenure,” PTO member Jeylenne Vazquez said. “Ms. Leone is the foundation of our community, and of our school, and of our children. …We need her.”

Vazquez said she recently relocated to Rochester from Puerto Rico, but she’s heard from other parents that the school was out of control before Leone-Mannino’s arrival.

“Without her, our school will go back to the way it was before,” Vazquez said.

