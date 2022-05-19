Party in the Park Celebrates 25th Year at MLK Park

By Staff

Photo from Party in the Park Rochester Facebook page.

For 25 years, Party in the Park has presented a nine-week concert series of live music located in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park Memorial Park at Manhattan Square. Each year producers feature a variety of recognized national and regional music acts for summer entertainment.

Tickets are now on sale for a schedule beginning June 16 through August 11. General admission tickets for Party in the Park are $7 (children 12 and under are free). VIP Ultra Lounge tickets are $32 and Season Pass Tickets (GA entry) are $49.

“Party in the Park builds on Rochester’s renown for producing premiere arts and entertainment,” said Mayor Malik Evans. “Our reputation isn’t just local—it’s international. The live music, world-class talent and the tens of thousands of Rochester music lovers makes Party in the Park a special place to be.”

Festivities will kick off on Thursday, June 16 and will continue every Thursday through Aug. 11. Gates will open each week at 5 p.m. and performances will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park is located at 353 Court St.

This year’s full lineup on the CGI Digital Main Stage includes:

· June 16: Hometown Night

o Appetite for Voltage; Zac Brown Tribute Band

· June 23: FREE admission

o Sammy Rae & the Friends; Bonerama; The Sideways

· June 30: Classic Stones Live featuring the Glimmer Twins; Blind Spots; Tommy Brunett Band

· July 7: Yonder Mountain String Band; Motherfolk; Street Pharmacy

· July 14: X Ambassadors; Colin James; Head to the Roots

· July 21: Melvin Seals; RootsCollider

· July 28: Almost Queen; Shamarr Allen; Pickle Mafia

· Aug. 4: Friends of the Brothers with Peter Levin; Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

· Aug. 11: The Seven Wonders; Hello City – Bare Naked Ladies Tribute; JUMBOshrimp

Tickets and passes are on sale now at www.RochesterEvents.com.

Each season Rochester residents and visitors look forward to attending the exciting outdoor festivities that present an array of entertainment, food and beverages to satisfy the various appetites and music genre interests.

If you’ve attended the Lilac Festival, Party In The Park or the Park Avenue Summer Arts Fest then you’ve experienced the Rochester Events productions of the Springut Group, a Rochester company with more than 35 years of experience in bringing high-profile events to the community.

“You can’t get any better than this—nine weeks straight of three amazing acts all in one night for only $7,” said Jeff Springut, CEO of Rochester Events. “All in amazing Downtown Rochester, the heartbeat of the city. We’re ready for a summer full of music, food and beverage and friends!”

The MVP Health Care Family Zone, the VIP Ultra Lounge, the Craft Beer Garden, a Bubbly Bar and Bazaar in the Park will return this year.

Exclusive access to the VIP Ultra Lounge will provide a full cash bar, table service, private restrooms, front stage access, chair massage and a commemorative lanyard.

Craft beer lovers can enjoy the Craft Beer Garden featuring a rotating showcase of New York State’s best IPAs, ciders, stouts and more. The Bubbly Bar will also be returning with prosecco and mimosas. There will be happy hour specials at each show from 5–6:30 p.m.

Bazaar in the Park is a weekly collective of emerging designers, featuring new sellers, vintage collectors and artisanal products, creating a community around art, crafts, fashion and discovery.

Patrons are allowed to bring one sealed bottle of water into the concerts. Lawn chairs, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates and pets are not allowed.

Parking is available at nearby parking garages including the Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Blvd.; the Court Street Garage, 194 Court St. and at the East End Garage, 475 E. Main St. as well as 1 Manhattan Square, The Strong.

For more information, visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov.