Pashtun Uprising Marches Toward Pakistan Capital After Graves Of Four Youngsters Found

LAHORE, Pakistan — On March 20, Lateef Ullah was about to undertake long due repair work at home in Jani Khel town of Bannu division in Pakistan’s Pashtun-majority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It was a Saturday morning, and he had finally got down to fixing his bath.

After completing his Masters from Peshawar University in the provincial capital last year, Lateef returned to Jani Khel’s Bandikhel village in October to do some social work in the underdeveloped tribal area bordering the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). He spends his spare time doing household chores.

As Lateef was about to initiate the restoration work, his phone rang. A friend informed him that a shepherd had discovered four bodies around 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from Lateef’s home. Four children had gone missing in the area on March 4.

He rushed to the spot only to find the bullet-ridden, desecrated corpses. The dead bodies belonged to four young boys — Atifullah, Razimullah, Mohammad Rahim, and Ahmad — who had gone missing.

Lateef, along with his neighbors, immediately took the bodies to a local hospital in Bannu. The doctors revealed that the boys, aged between 13 and 17, had been blindfolded, assaulted, with bullets being fired into their chests.

After taking the approval of the boys’ families, Lateef gathered a few locals to launch a protest in Bannu and Janikhel.

“As the reports of the incident spread, more people joined in,” Lateef Ullah told Zenger News. “We decided to demand that a case be filed against the local colonel. After all, the dead bodies were found a few hundred meters from an army check-post.”

After protesting in Jani Khel for a week without any official response, Lateef and the local demonstrators were joined by residents of nearby Pashtun tribes. They decided to march towards Islamabad to put forth their demands.

On the Tochi Bridge in Bannu, the protesters met with law enforcement agencies, who launched tear-gas shells on them. The size of the protesting group had grown to over 10,000 by now. Near the Katchkot Bridge, close to the Bannu Cantonment area, the marchers were targeted with more shelling, with containers used to halt the protest.

Parallel to the action against the protesters, leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz [Protection] Movement (PTM), Manzoor Pashteen, and Member of the National Assembly Mohsin Dawar were taken into custody to prevent them from joining the Jani Khel protestors and their march to the capital.

The gory violence on display in Jani Khel is the latest in a string of incidents that the PTM has been protesting against for three years.

The PTM began as a movement in the former FATA to underline the after-effects of the military operations in the tribal areas. The movement was formalized in 2018 after Pashtun youth Naqeebullah Mehsud was killed in a fake encounter in Karachi.